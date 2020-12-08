Illegal dumping also under investigation

The Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crime Investigations Unit is investigating illegal dumping, a theft and vandalism on 25 Hill.

Sometime between Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 3 p.m., unknown suspects stole a pumping unit motor from a non-productive oil rig, damaged a power panel, and burned a power pole on an oil lease located on 25 Hill Road. Estimated property damage and property loss is $4,000. Please contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2020-00161298.

Between Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 12 at9:30 a.m., unknown suspects illegally dumped trash on an oil lease off 25 Hill Road. Cost of clean-up has yet to be determined. Contact Miller with any information. Refer to case #2020-00157584.





