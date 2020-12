Victim was found in orchard

The man whose boy was found near Buttonwillow last week was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, the Kern County Sheriff said Tuesday.

Ricardo Lopez Jr., 22, of Shafter was found in an Orchard near Corn Camp Road and Highway 58 west of Buttonwillow on Friday. It isn't known when or where he was killed.

Lopez' body was found by workers in the area who called Sheriff's deputies.