More new cases in Taft, Maricopa and McKittrick as well

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kern County on Tuesday and COVID-19 is increasing around the Westside as well.

Taft surpassed the 700 mark in total cases with 18 reported in the past two days, Maricopa added three on Tuesday and McKittrick added one new case.

The Kern County health Department reported 1,055 new COVID cases and one death Tuesday morning, raising the total to 46,397 with 18,885 recoveries.

The death toll rose to 457.

Taft now has 704 cases 340 recoveries, Maricopa has 38 cases with 21 recoveries and McKittrick now has eight with no recovered cases. Tupman has 6 cases and the Fellows-Derby Acres area has 5.