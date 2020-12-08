Message will go out at noon Tuesday

A special cell phone text alert cautioning people about the spread of COVID-19 will be going out to Kern County residents at noon on Tuesday.

The state Office of Emergency Services will issue region-wide emergency alerts at noon on Tuesday, asking residents to stay home except for essential activities.

The alert comes as the most recent statistics on COVID-19, including data on intensive care unit (ICU) capacity shows that, two regions - San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, have dropped below 15% capacity triggering regional stay-at-home orders in those areas.

The following alert will be sent via text message through the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system to cell phone users across Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley:

“New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov”

The message will also be sent in Spanish.

The geographically-targeted text messages will be sent to residents in the San Joaquin Valley Counties of: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne.