Six deaths, more than 1,000 new cases in county for second day in a row. Taft has 18 new cases

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths were reported Wednesday by the Kern County Health Department.

It is the second day in a row that new cases have surpassed the 1,000 mark.

COVID-19 is increasing in the Taft area as well.

In the Taft area (zip code 93268), 18 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 722 with 342 recoveries. Maricopa added one new case and now has 39, two more cases were reported in the Fellows-Derby Acres area to increase the total to seven and McKittrick added one new case for a total of nine.

Around the county, 1,014 new cases were reported to increase the total to 47,411.

The six new deaths increase the county total to 463.