It’s official: Eric Bruen has been elected Mayor of Ridgecrest, and Solomon Rajaratnam and Kyle Blades will fill two seats on the Ridgecrest City Council, according to Kern County final election results.

The newly elected officials are expected to be sworn in at the next Ridgecrest City Council meeting Dec. 16.

Bruen will take the place of outgoing Mayor Peggy Breeden. Rajaratnam will fill the seat of departing Council Member Lindsey Stephens. Blades will remain on council, but this time as an elected official. Blades was previously appointed to fill the seat left vacant when former Council Member Wallace Martin resigned.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my community,” Bruen told the DI via email Monday. He wrote that he hopes he can live up to Breeden’s example. “We have a wonderful city and it will be my goal to build a brand which appeals to future businesses and future residents,” Bruen added.

Rajaratnam also shared his thoughts with the DI via email Tuesday.

“Once again I want to thank Ridgecrest for electing me to this position,” Rajaratnam wrote. “Now that elections are behind us, I am eager to get to work. I pledge to fulfill my duties to the best of my ability. We are in an unprecedented situation due to the pandemic. Having known so many businesses in town, especially restaurants, salons and gyms, my heart goes out to them. They are bearing the brunt of government for no fault of themselves. I pray and hope the situation improves soon for these businesses to get back to business.”

Rajaratnam concluded his statement by encouraging everyone to follow safety protocols to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus.

In other election news, Chuck Griffin, Mallory Boyd and Chuck Cordell were elected to be directors of the Indian Wells Valley Water District board and Michael Scott and Bill Farris won the election for two seats on the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board, according to the county final results.

The results were posted Nov. 30 at https://kernvote.com/ElectionInformation/Results/?ID=107#53.

Cutline

Future Ridgecrest Mayor-elect Eric Bruen poses with a campaign sign as election day winds down Nov. 3, 2020.

Jessica Weston/Daily Independent