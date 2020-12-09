For more than 20 years, the Ridgecrest Lions Club has held a sponsored photo with Santa Claus at Santa’s Art Shop.

“To help keep the spirit of Christmas alive, the Ridgecrest Lions Club reached out to the North Pole and worked out a deal for Santa Claus to send you and your family a personalized video visit,” a press release from the Lions Club reads.

The club asks for a $20 donation to the Ridgecrest Lions Charity Foundation in order to help with future community events.

For those interested, please visit the Ridgecrest Lions Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RidgecrestLions, or contact Lion Steven Morgan at 760-977-2600 or Lion Micah at 760-217-9015 for questions.

The deadline to submit your personalized video request is Dec. 19. Delivery of the video will be sent to your inbox by Christmas Eve.