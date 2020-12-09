The Kern County coroner has released the identity of a 41-year-old homicide victim found in Inyokern in late November.

KCSO reported that the body of Christopher Ashley Jacobs was found dead at West Graaf Avenue and North Oak Lane at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of an accident on the morning of Nov. 25 and notified KCSO after finding that the victim had sustained injuries inconsistent to that of a car accident, according to previous reports.

“A postmortem examination was conducted, and the cause of death is gunshot wound of head and the manner is homicide,” the KCSO press release reads.

The date and time of death as well as potential suspect information are unknown at this time.