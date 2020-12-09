Monday night brought sad news. We learned world-famous test pilot Chuck Yeager had died at the age of 97.

The news is particularly sad for those of us in the high desert, where Yeager was one of the patron saints of aerospace due to his association with Edwards Air Force Base.

Yeager was a US Air Force Officer, perhaps best known for being the first pilot to break the sound barrier. This he did on Oct. 14, 1947 flying an X-1 over the Mojave Desert.

But more than that he was an iconic figure in the aerospace world. Known not just for what he did but how he did it, Yeager was arguably one of a vanishing breed — an outspoken, risk-taking American hero. With only a high school education he made history, proving that courage and vision are all it takes.

My introduction to Yeager was by way of the 1983 movie "The Right Stuff." This film is based on a classic book by Tom Wolfe and covers the early years of the US space program. It draws a comparison between Yeager and the original astronauts — they all have the titular "Right Stuff," the can-do daring attitude that put men into space.

I always loved the book and the movie for encapsulating not just what was special about Yeager but by broader implication what is important about China Lake and the entire high desert aerospace community.

The film starts with Yeager (played by Sam Shepard) at Edwards. As he shows up for the now-historic 1947 flight, he whispers to a fellow pilot that he has a couple of broken ribs after getting thrown from a horse and can't seal the aircraft's hatch by himself. His buddy whips up a door handle using a spare broom — so Yeager can seal the hatch without drawing attention to his injury and risking being disqualified from the mission.

This is the stuff of movies, the gum-chewing hero so nonchalant he makes history while hiding two broken ribs. It seems like something an inventive screenwriter would dream up to grab the audience's attention. The thing is, it really happened. Yeager was like a movie badass in real life. With his death, we have lost a bit of American magic.

But we can still be inspired by the example of his long and fabled career. And if there was ever a time when we all need inspiration it is now.

As Yeager and those in the military show, sometimes the difficult path is the only one. We are undeniably living through tough times. But it's important to remember that while times are tough, we can be too.

If Yeager could make history with broken ribs, the rest of us can soldier along and get through the current challenging time with our spirits intact. Sometimes having "The Right Stuff" is less dramatic than breaking flight records. Sometimes it just means hanging in there, looking out for each other during a tough time and knowing the world will be waiting when we get to the other side.