Kern County adds 990 cases Thursday

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taft , raising the local total to 737 and another 990 cases were reported in Kern County Thursday by the Kern County Health Department.

Kern County now has 48,401 total cases with 19,038 recoveries.

Taft has 342 recovered COVID cases.

There was no change in the COVID situation in other Westside communities.

The county has 165 people hospitalized as of Wednesday, the health department said, as Kern and other counties in the San Joaquin Valley region prepare to enter a second week under lockdown.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday.