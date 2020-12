Victim's motorcycle collided with car in South Taft

The Taft man critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a car in South Taft last week has died.

Charles Price, 67, died at a hospital on Tuesday, the Kern County Coroner said.

Price was riding his motorcycle into the intersection of Buena Vista and Naylor on Dec. 1 when he collided with a car. He was thrown from the motorcycle.