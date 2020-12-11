It will be a changing of the guard at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Dec. 16.

New Mayor Eric Bruen and councilmen Kyle Blades and Solomon Rajaratnam will be sworn in by City Clerk Ricca Charlon. Blades will be continuing in the seat he was previously appointed to, but now serving as an elected official. The other two will be taking their places as part of the council for the first time.

Council will also declare the Nov. 3 municipal election results as a consent calendar item.

Bruen and council members will then present a proclamation to outgoing Mayor Peggy Breeden and Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens. This is also traditionally the time for elected officials to make their farewell comments prior to stepping down from the dais.

Bruen will also appoint council members to serve as Mayor Pro Tem and Vice Mayor, with approval of council.

Council is also due to make a slew of appointments. Each council member will be asked to appoint someone to the Planning Commission; Personnel Commission; Handicap Appeals Board and Construction Appeals Board.

In addition, members need to be assigned to serve on the following: Finance Committee; Economic Development Committee; City Organization and Services Committee; Infrastructure Committee; Parks, Recreation and Quality of Life; Youth Advisory Council; Activate Community Talents and Interventions for Optimal Neighborhoods Task Force (ACTION); Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; Quad State Local Government Authority; Kern Council of Governments; Veterans Advisory Committee; Navy Community Council; Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority; East Kern Air Pollution Control Board; League of California Cities; Civilian and Military Affairs Committee and Round Table/BLM.

For a complete list of appointments needed, see the agenda online at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12162020-1159.

Council will also be asked to approve a land lease agreement between the city of Ridgecrest and Environmental Chemical Corporation (ECC) for roughly 38 vacant acres in San Bernardino County adjacent to city limits along San Bernardino Boulevard. Council will also be asked to approve a related sewer easement agreement.

ECC is planning to build a worker camp on Navy land in San Bernardino County to house workers on the roughly $3 billion post-earthquake rebuild for NAWS China Lake. As many as 1,500 workers are anticipated at the peak of the rebuild around 2023, according to a city staff report.

According to the report, ECC estimates the first 400 housing units will be available for workers in February 2021.

ECC wants to lease the 38 acres of city-owned property in San Bernardino County between the proposed worker camp and Ridgecrest city limits. ECC also needs a small easement to connect to water, power and the city sewer.

The proposed agreement would be for four years with two six-month options and would be for $214,284 annually or $17,857 monthly.

The estimated fee could range from $30,000 to $120,000 per year, depending on camp occupancy and times of occupancy.

Also on the agenda, council will provide guidance to the city’s representative to the IWVGA — currently Council Member Scott Hayman.

Council will also be asked to approve a contract with Econolite for maintenance of the city’s 14 traffic signals and associated safety lighting. The proposed contract is for one year, with five possible one-year extensions. Routine maintenance rate would be $163.64 per month per intersection. Standard maintenance and synchronization maintenance would incur additional charges.

Also on the consent calendar is an application for a US Department of Justice grant and approval of the Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule for 2021-2022 and administrative budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 for the successor agency to the Ridgecrest Redevelopment Agency.

Also on the agenda is a presentation by Ridgecrest Police Department Chief Jed McLaughlin.

The council meeting will be held Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 100 W. California Ave.

No closed session is listed on the agenda.

As of Thursday, Dec. 10, the Dec. 16 meeting at 6 p.m. will be open to public attendance on a limited basis, according to the agenda. Virtual participation via watching the live-stream broadcast and calling in is encouraged by the city.

Attendees are asked to sit the recommended distance of at least six feet apart from each other. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The public can also participate via watching the meeting on live-stream and calling in or sending written correspondence.

Council meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live and are also available for playback after the meeting.

The public can call in to 760-499-5010. This phone line will allow only one caller at a time, so if the line is busy, callers are asked to continue to dial. There will also be a 20- to 30-second delay between callers, according to the agenda. Callers are asked to call in separately for each agenda item they wish to comment on.

Written comments can be sent in supporting, opposing, or otherwise commenting on an agenda item, for distribution to the City Council prior to the meeting.

Send emails to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov; written correspondence may be sent to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Commenters are asked to specify which agenda item the comment relates to. All communication, whether it is a formal letter or an online informal email, is read by the city council according to the agenda.

City Council agendas, minutes and video web page can be accessed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council.

Those with questions are asked to call Ricca Charlon, City Clerk at 760-499-5002.