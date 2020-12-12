The Indian Wells Valley Water District Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., and although the meeting will be physically closed to the public, it will be available online via WEBEX.com.

The agenda can be viewed online at https://www.iwvwd.com/board-of-directors/board-meeting-agendas/.

The board is scheduled to elect a president and vice president and make committee assignments for 2021 as well as decide on a primary and alternate representative to serve on the Joint Powers Agreement related to the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, according to the agenda.

Also on the agenda is an item asking the board to create a new associate/senior engineer position.

The board will also discuss a commitment letter about participating in the IWVGA recycled water program as well as discussing the Nov. 18 IWVGA meeting. The next IWVGA meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17.

The board will hear an update on arsenic treatment facilities, including “maintenance issues and planning for summer startup.”

The board will also hear a general manager and staff update on water production, new services and personnel safety record; public outreach; the January 2021 annual board workshop and the July 23, 2020 special workshop.

The board will also hear updates on Well 35 and post-earthquake repairs, as well as solar production, conservation and the SCADA system as well as a staff report on operations.

A closed session will include three matters of potential litigation as well as existing litigation with Mojave Pistachios, LLC (two agenda items) and Searles Valley Minerals Inc. and one involving the Bakersfield Workers Compensation Office.

The meeting link is https://indianwellsvalleywaterdistrict.my.webex.com/indianwellsvalleywaterdistrict.my/j.php?MTID=m3021d9fc34b406eaae6ed9ec1e98ffa4 .

If virtual attendees have a problem with the link below, they are asked to go to WebEx.com and enter the following information:

Meeting number: 126 446 6078

Password: board (26273 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: (415) 655-0001

Access code: 126 446 6078