The Cerro Coso Community College Foundation and the Kerncrest Audubon Society recently established a permanent, endowed scholarship meant to help future students with a jump start on their college educations.

“The new endowment will create a permanent funding source for scholarships to full-time students pursuing a four year degree in biological sciences, ecology, forestry, or related sciences attending any of the college’s campuses,” the press release reads.

“This investment in scholarships can promote academic achievement at the college and make it possible for students to continue their academic pursuit.”

The Kerncrest Audubon Society is an educational organization that promotes the protection of wildlife. The organization focuses primarily on birds but also works to conserve wildlife habitats.

The Kerncrest Audubon Meade Scholarship was made possible because of the generous gift made by Bob and Bernice Meade.

“[I]t is exciting that organization’s like the Kerncrest Audubon Society recognizes the value of a college education and its importance to families, our communities, and the region,” the Director of Institutional Advancement, Natalie Dorrell, said.

“We are indeed grateful to them and their decision to establish this scholarship that helps provide families with a pathway to college and will yield positive results for generations to come.”

Students interested in applying for the scholarship, and others like it, need to complete one general application at the college. The student information is automatically matched with more than 50 scholarship opportunities available through the CCCC Foundation, according to the college.

The Cerro Coso Foundation has awarded more than $170,000 in scholarships to Cerro Coso students over the past two years. More information on the CCCC Foundation is available at www.cerrocoso.edu/foundation, or at 760-384-6260.