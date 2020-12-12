QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking and cannibalistic ring and plotting against US president Donald Trump, who is fighting the cabal (even though two of his close friends, Jefferey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell, were arrested for this same thing). QAnon also commonly asserts that Trump is planning a day of reckoning known as the "Storm," when thousands of members of the cabal will be arrested. (He had better hurry — he has less than two months left in office, and so far no action at all). No part of the conspiracy claim is based in fact. QAnon supporters have accused many liberal Hollywood actors, Democratic politicians, and high-ranking government officials of being members of the cabal.

Why are otherwise seemingly intelligent people attracted to conspiracies? For sure, some conspiracies actually have existed, and this gives rise to the plausibility of other conspiracies. For some people, it gives order to a world they don't feel they have control of. For some it is the idea that they are privy to a special understanding that others don't have. Most of us are taught from childhood that there are supernatural creatures observing and manipulating human beings to serve their purposes, Like God, Satan, fairies and space aliens.

Assertions of child abductions are a quick way of cementing feelings against a certain group of people. Child abductions are as old as the human race.

Back during the middle ages, Christians accused Jews of abducting and eating children. And before that it was trolls and ogres.

The Age of Enlightenment brought about a cultural transformation and a secular sense of history, in which the world follows rational, legible patterns of cause and effect, and in which humans, rather than God, are agents of socio-political transformation. But this also gave rise to conspiracies among people who were unaccustomed to this new way of thinking about the world. And unfortunately, negative reactions to change are still with many of us.

The Intelligence services in this country are well aware that foreign nations sometimes exploit this by starting rumors and conspiracies in attempts to sway people's thinking. We have done this in other countries! It is highly probable that the QAnon conspiracy was started by Russian intelligence, where they only needed to make one or two outlandish accusations, then they just need to sit back and watch it grow, as they laugh at the stupid Americans and toast each other over vodka.

I, myself, have debunked conspiracies from other people, only to have them shrug it off and embrace the next conspiracy. I have come to the conclusion that many of these conspiratorial types are just too intellectually lazy to look for facts.

One of the latest conspiracies is the idea that the new coronavirus vaccines will be used to inject microchips into us. This conspiracy came from the fact that manufacturers use microchips to track each batch of vaccines, so they can keep track and recall a batch if need be.

And don't get me started on the Flat Earthers!

Kerry Eikenskold

Inyokern