Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed delays in its COVID-19 test results.

“At this time, we are still experiencing delays in test results reporting from the external lab. The RRH lab is in communication with the external lab and are working diligently to find a solution,” the hospital’s press release said.

“We understand the frustration and concern this might cause, but rest assured we are doing everything possible to ensure timely results reporting to both our patients and our community. We thank you for your continued patience and support.”

The RRH website shows that it has 410 tests pending as of Friday, though the press release published on the same day states that the hospital has 250 pending tests.

RRH reported another 21 cases on Friday afternoon; 18 cases are from Ridgecrest, one from Inyokern and two out of town residents.

The Kern County Public Health Department reported another 831 cases and four new deaths Friday.

The KCPHD interactive map shows that Ridgecrest has had 358 total cases, while Inyokern is still listed as having 17 total cases. The San Bernardino dashboard still lists Trona as having 21 total cases.

According to the state’s dashboard, the San Joaquin region has a 4.5% Intensive Care Unit availability, while California has a 9% ICU availability. There are currently 2,773 California ICU patients.

Kern County is on track to reach 50,000 total cases by Saturday.