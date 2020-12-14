Taft's total up to 784

Kern County went over 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday morning as the Kern County Health Department reported 998 new cases around Kern County.

COVID-19 on he Westside is on the increase, mostly in Taft. The 93268 zip code added nine cases on Monday, increasing the total to 784, an increase of 62 cases since Wednesday. Just under half of the total, 356, are either confirmed or presumed recovered, according to health department figures.

Maricopa has 41 total cases with 21 recoveries, McKittrick has nine cases with no recoveries reported yet and the Fellows has eight total and three recoveries.

Kern County now has 51,612 cases with 19,239 recoveries.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the total at 469.