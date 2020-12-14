Minivan plunges off road west of New Cuyama

Six people were injured Saturday when a minivan went off Highway 166 and landed 50 feet below in the Cuyama River bed.

Two of the injuries were severe, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertolucci said, and one was flown from the scene to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara by a CalSTAR helicopter.

The crash took place about 2 p.m. just east of Rock Front Ranch.

Bertolucci said that in addition to the two major injuries there were one moderate and three minor injuries who were taken by ground ambulance to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. Details were not immediately available.