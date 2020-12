Officers make two arrests

8:45 False Alarms

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St.Disposition: False Alarm.

10:06 Animal Control

Occurred at Second St/Main St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:33 Assist Stranded Motorist

Occurred at Hwy 119/Wood St. Disposition: Completed.

2:18 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:28 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

5:57 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:09 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:46 Resisting Arrest

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:56 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal 7

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

8:26 Theft under $50

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

10:33 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Calvin St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:38 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.