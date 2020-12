Taft adds 29 cases

Kern County had its largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday with 2,082 new cases and Taft had a major surge as well with 29 new cases.

Kern County now has 53,964 cases with 470 deaths now reported.

Taft has 813 total cases with 346 recoveries.

Maricopa's case count increased to 41 with 321 recoveries, Fellows-Derby Acres remained at eight cases and McKittrick still has nine.