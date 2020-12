Theft investigation, DUI arrest

8:58 Animal Control

Occurred at Fourth St/Woodrow St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:46 Theft under $50

Occurred at Sears Home Town Store on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:29 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sears Home Town Store, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:47 Animal Control

Occurred on S. Eighth St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:18 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Third St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:46 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Domino's Pizza on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

4:17 Animal Control

Occurred at First St/Kern St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.



4:47 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred on S. Eighth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:41 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

7:01 Warrant Arrest - Other Agenc

Officer initiated activity at Midway Rd/Hwy 119, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:19 Medical Aid

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Completed.

939 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Completed.

12:32 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Center St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:52 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Center St/Fourth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:28 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:30 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:20 Public Intoxication

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.