The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority is holding a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday with a closed session at 10 a.m. See https://iwvga.org/iwvga-meetings for more information.

Agenda items include approval of the agency’s 2021 budget; receiving comments on the groundwater sustainability plan from the state water resources control board; the second reading and possible adoption of metering requirements; a variance request to the metering requirements for several agricultural interests including Mojave Pistachios; and a public hearing and board consideration to amend the ordinance establishing extraction fees.