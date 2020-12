Indecent exposure, vandalism, theft and DUI arrest

8:05 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Taft College, Children's on Ash St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:33 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at First St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:35 Indecent Exposure

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:40 Animal Control

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:13 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Safe 1 Credit Union, W. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:18 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:50 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:18 Theft under $50

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:05 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

3:38 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Taft A-1 Lube on Sixth St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:40 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on S. Eighth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:44 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:50 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on S. Eighth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:45 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:46 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Warren S

19:02 Theft under $50

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:58 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:43 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminalt, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:07 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Corner Bookstore, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:11 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:16 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Starbucks Drivethru, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:37 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Completed.



5:37 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.