Rescue personnel sometimes say that the hardest time is right before the cavalry arrives. Those floating on a lifeboat, for example, sometimes say the last hour — after the helicopter is in view but prior to the actual rescue — is the hardest to endure.

This may be the position we are all in now in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kern County Public Health has announced they are expecting nearly 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the week. The first batch is intended for critical healthcare hospital staff, but with this news there may be light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

The word comes at a good time. Things are getting scary.

ICU beds are in short supply county-wide and locally COVID-19 case numbers are spiking.

Worst of all comes the saddening news that members of the community are beginning to succumb to the disease.

It is well past time to take this issue seriously.

Just because the beginning of the end may be in sight, it is no time to slack off now. If anything, it is even more crucial we buckle down and follow the healthcare guidelines to avoid spreading this thing any more than it already has been.

I have to believe that many of the people who have refused to wear masks and practice social distancing did so because deep down they really didn't think this was a dangerous situation. It is likely a form of denial, which can be a self-protective mechanism in some circumstances.

It's unfortunate it may take local deaths to change this attitude.

It is too late for some to survive, but it is not too late to rethink this view. It's time for everyone to wake up. People are dying. The danger is real.

COVID-19 spreads on an exponential curve. That means the current surge can become an order of magnitude worse if we don't take precautions now. And it can be mitigated if we do.

Other than a legitimate medical restriction, there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to be running around in public without wearing a mask. None. Ditto for not practicing social distancing. This is a matter of life and death. It always was. Get that and act right.

One last thing, I would ask those who have always been vigilant against COVID to refrain from fighting with the anti-maskers as long as they mask up now.

Better late than never.

But please, let's do this. The vaccine is already too late for some people. It will likely be too late for more if we don't look out for each other. It's not that complicated — the last person to catch COVID and die will be just as dead as the first.

No one wants to be the soldier shot after peace is declared, to speak metaphorically. But this may still happen if we are not careful.

Let's not let the hope of a vaccine some time in the not-so-distant future lull us into not taking this seriously now.

Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for the Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com ------ The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.