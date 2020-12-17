On Dec. 11, 2019, 3:16 p.m. I received a call from my daughter: “Dad, if you hear sirens, they are for me, I was just hit by a car.”

I froze in my tracks at the office and asked Emily to repeat what she had just said. She repeated what she had said; however, now I could hear a commotion and sirens in the background. I asked Emily where she was, she said China Lake and Ridgecrest Boulevard. I Informed my co-workers what was happening as I left the building en route to that location.

I was passed by an ambulance on Ridgecrest Boulevard.

I could see that she was not at China lLke and Ridgecrest. As I approached the intersection, I looked to my left and I could see Emily’s backpack in the street and PD units and Fire arriving at California and China Lake. I made the turn and now could see Emily lying in the street with PD and others. I quickly parked my car and arrived at the scene escorted by an officer.

I told Emily I was there; she was in great hands with Kern County Fire and the Ridgecrest Police Department.

I asked, “Can we just get her in the squad car and get her to the hospital?”

That is when I was told, “Scott, Emily is not in good shape, we are going to call for life flight at the hospital.” One of the officers asked where my wife was. I told him at Richmond school; he left the scene to let her know what was going on.

Emily was placed in the ambulance and transported to Ridgecrest Hospital. My wife Tracy and I arrived at almost the same time; the principal transported Tracy to the hospital. I contacted her brother, Jared, as well as uncles, aunts and grandparents letting them all know what was going on. At this time, it was a very fluid situation for us.

We were led to the ER where Emily was being treated. The ER did an amazing job keeping us informed. There was a fellow student from Burroughs doing an ROP program in the ER who was with Emily most of the time, and she did a great job keeping her calm.

Doctors informed us that Emily needed to be transported to another hospital via air ambulance, as she needed specific treatment that was not best suited for Ridgecrest Hospital. We were told by the ER doctor that Emily had a broken pelvis, a dislocated hip, and an 8-inch gash to her leg millimeters away from the kneecap that was deep enough to see bone. The doctor showed us Emily’s helmet and said that it probably saved her life. There was a 4-inch dent in the helmet.

Also, Emily was wearing combat boots we had bought the night before as an early Christmas present. The Doctor said that if she was not wearing the boots, she would also have had broken ankles or feet. Of course, we asked if one of us could join her in the air ambulance but were told there is not enough room. Emily was then prepped for transport via air ambulance. The ROP student stayed with her all the way to the flight deck, and then walked with us back to the ER to gather Emily’s belongings.

A parent should NEVER have to see their kid in this situation.

Tracy and I then started the long drive to Bakersfield, the longest 2 hours and 25 minutes in the history of the world. While en route to the hospital, a call came in from Kern Medical Center and it was the trauma doctor. He told us there was a 4-hour window to repair the dislocation of the hip and the window was closing fast.

They were at about 3 hours 45 minutes, and he needed permission to put her hip back into place. Of course, we said yes.

When we arrived at KMC hospital, Emily was just coming out of anesthesia from the dislocation treatment. Emily was still in the neck brace and was immobilized as staff was running all kinds of tests and the neck brace was necessary as they were unsure if she had any spinal damage.

After about an hour, one of the doctors came in and said they could take off the neck brace, which Emily was very happy about, because the neck brace was causing stabbing pain on her head.

A brief time later we were moved to the trauma center of KMC. The staff was great. Emily was in a great deal of pain as her leg kept spasming, causing the cut on her leg and her pelvis to tighten.

This was the ONLY time Emily let out a yell. KMC did an excellent job of controlling her pain.

Emily had surgery that Thursday and the doctor was happy how it went.

She stayed in the trauma center for 8 days and was then moved to the rehabilitation hospital.

They had to exercise the leg without putting any pressure on it at all. The surgeon asked for no weight to be put on the leg until March.

Rehab trained her how to get around in the wheelchair and get in and out of cars. Emily was released from the rehab hospital on Dec. 28.

Emily spent a lot of time trying to catch up on schoolwork. In late January home therapy started still not able to put any pressure on the leg. Emily continued to do schoolwork and therapy all through February.

I must give credit to Sierra Sands Unified School District and to Saalex Solutions for the way they took care of Tracy and myself. I was gone from work from Dec. 11 all through April as Emily could not be left alone. March 23 Emily saw the surgeon and he gave permission to walk with full pressure on her leg.

When Emily walked out of the office, she handed us her walker and walked to the car. In May Emily asked if she could get a scooter again. It’s now December one year since the accident. Emily has not been in school due to COVID-19 and the accident.

Emily rides her scooter almost every day to the store to walk, as she still is a little weak on that leg. People have asked her if she is mad at the person that hit her.

Her response is “No, it was an accident. The person stopped and called 911 and stayed on-site.” Emily is 95-100% physically. She does suffer from PTSD and anxiety, but with time comes healing.

Our whole family thanks everyone for ALL the prayers and support we received.

Cutline:

Emily Miller (left) in the hospital after her accident and (right) back on her scooter more recently.

Photos courtesy Scott Miller