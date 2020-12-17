District hopes to get priority status for West Side Family Health Care clinic

The West Side Health Care District is seeking frontline hospital status to get coronavirus vaccine to administer through its West Side Family Health Care clinic .

"We have been approved as a vaccine administrator but have not received any news yet on when or what vaccine we will be able to administer," said Clinic Administrator Ryan Schultz.

The clinic is the major health care provider on the Westside, and even though it's not a hospital, district officials are hoping to get priority status.

The district has applied through the California Department of Public Health to be considered a hospital since it provides services 365 days per year.