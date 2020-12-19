On Wednesday, December 16th, Eric Bruen, Kyle Blades, and Solomon Rajaratnam were sworn in as new, duly elected members of the Ridgecrest City Council, with Bruen as the new Mayor. This election was hard fought, and the results are well-deserved. But it was also the most bitter, below-the-belt cycle I have ever seen.

From robo-calls and mass text messages to a smear campaign posted to YouTube, Bruen has taken the brunt of some pretty serious character assassination attempts. Despite all of it, Bruen managed to sweep nearly 38% of the vote, leaving the remaining votes divvied among Lindsey Stephens (~30%), Thomas Wiknich (~21%), and Christian West (~12%). Ridgecrest voters made one thing very clear with their vote this year: we can think for ourselves, thank you.

Most on-line Ridgecrest residents probably know exactly the sort of political shenanigans I am referring to here. On October 24th, I received one of those puzzling mass-text messages targeting Bruen. Then, two days before the election, a robo-caller left me a voicemail featuring the voice of a supposedly concerned citizen claiming to be fearful of Bruen’s election. Both contained somewhat ridiculous allegations.

Neither of these political hit-pieces revealed the source of their funding. As one can imagine, the rumor mill was in full swing trying to pin down “whodunnit.” We will probably not find out, but it doesn’t matter.

The cowardly attacks on Bruen only strengthened the resolve of hundreds, if not thousands, of residents to vote for him. In fact, whomever the phantom smearer was, they did serious harm to everyone’s campaign, save, perhaps, for Bruen’s. It seems to me that Ridgecrest’s voters saw right through the craven attempt on Bruen’s bid, and just over 4,500 of them sealed the deal with their vote.

This is not the first time we have seen dirty politics in Ridgecrest, however. Before social media platforms and robo-calling services were as accessible as they are now, political mailers were littering our mailboxes with little postcard smear campaigns against council candidates; one such campaign targeted Councilman Hayman, who ran and won in 2018. If the 2016 presidential election did nothing else, it helped to concretize our already-polarized residents, as it did the rest of the nation. With the seal broken, every divisive subject can become the catalyst for political attacks (e.g., the Casino).

Fortunately, Ridgecrest voters can see through vitriolic political assault, and we don’t need the help of phantom assailants in determining what is best for our city. For the most part, the other mayoral candidates were likewise disgusted with the stunt. It should be clear moving forward that we don’t have time or patience for gutless, faceless attempts on legitimate candidates’ campaigns. So kudos to Stephens, Wiknich, and West for a fight well-fought; but Bruen won because emotional blackmail doesn’t work with smart voters. A fair fight is always a good fight.

-----

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.