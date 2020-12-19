Although there are heavier subjects to tackle right now, Christmas will soon be here and gone, so I thought I would take a little time to explore this allegation.

The first time I ever heard of a war on Christmas was from the mouth of Sarah Palin, during the 2008 presidential campaign.

As a child, I was brought up in an evangelical Christian household. My mother used to get upset when she saw the abbreviation "Xmas." She used to say it was "crossing out Christ," by unbelievers. I accepted this without question. As I got older, and more educated in varying subjects, I found out that the "X" is not the Latin X, but the Greek X, which was pronounced like the "X" in Mexico, as the Hispanics pronounce it. Furthermore, the Greek X was used by early Christians as a sort of shorthand symbol for Christ.

Recently I heard Donald Trump denouncing the use of the greeting "Happy Holidays" as a politically correct phrase forced on people by employers.

This time of year, the winter solstice, has been celebrated by many people and religions throughout time, as a way of keeping track of time and the knowledge that the dark, cold days of winter will soon be gone. The 4 most celebrated times of the year were the summer and winter solstices and the spring and fall equinoxes. These really are important times of the year, as they mark the progression of the seasons, or the earth's journey around the sun, not known to our ancient forebears. Additionally, today's modern United States is made up of people practicing various religions, from Christians and Jews to Wiccans. Being of Scandinavian heritage myself, we have Yule. Germans have Weihnachten. Pagans can celebrate Saturnalia at this time of year, and it was also considered the birth day of other gods, like Mithra and Dionysus, Hercules and Osiris. So it only makes good sense to wish someone "Happy Holidays,” as I found I do not have the ability to look at someone and know which holiday they observe.

In the early years of this country, Christmas was not widely celebrated by Protestants. And still, today, there are certain sects of Christianity which still do not observe Christmas as they believe Jesus was not born at this time, and Solstice celebrations are pagan. Some of them are the Quakers, Jehovah's Witnesses, and members of the Churches of Christ. Studying with some of these religions, when I was younger, I now see, they were the actual ones waging a war on Christmas. Not atheists, liberals or Democrats.

But as everything these days has become politicized, it is not surprising to see that Christmas has too. So in parting, for those of you who think a non-committal holiday greeting is somehow an assault, you need to get over it. Stay safe, stay healthy, and have a Happy Holiday!

Kerry Eikenskold

Inyokern