As Christmas inches closer and closer, COVID continues to creep throughout the community. Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed another 33 cases on Friday: 28 from Ridgecrest and five from Inyokern.

The hospital’s website shows that there are 268 pending tests, with 600 positives detected by RRH so far.

The Kern County Public Health Department reported another 886 cases and three deaths on Friday. According to the interactive map, Ridgecrest has had 554 total cases while Inyokern has had 19.

According to the San Bernardino COVID-19 dashboard, Trona has had 20 cases as of Friday.

The state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy shows that over 98% of California is no longer meeting the state’s ICU availability threshold, placing nearly 39.5 million people under a regional stay at home order.

The San Joaquin Valley region, where Kern County falls, has a 0% ICU availability. The Southern California region is the only other region to also have a 0% ICU availability as of Friday.

The Bay Area region and the Greater Sacramento region are also below the 15% threshold at 12.8% ICU availability and 14.5% ICU availability, respectively.

The only region meeting the threshold is the Northern California region, which has a 21% ICU availability.