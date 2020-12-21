The community is one step closer to having temporary worker camps in place to house laborers needed for the massive roughly $3 billion post-earthquake China Lake rebuild, with 400 units expected for workers by Feb. 1, 2021.

The rebuild is to repair damage from the historic July 2019 earthquakes.

The Ridgecrest City Council on Wednesday approved a land lease agreement between the city of Ridgecrest and Environmental Chemical Corporation (ECC) for roughly 38 vacant acres in San Bernardino County adjacent to city limits along San Bernardino Boulevard along with a related sewer easement agreement.

ECC is planning to build a worker camp on Navy land in San Bernardino County to house workers on the China Lake rebuild. ECC will take possession of the land Jan. 1, 2021.

The first 400 housing units are expected to be available for workers in February 2021, according to a city staff report. The number of workers is expected to swell as high as 1,500 at the peak of the effort around 2023.

The Navy has chosen a section of land east of Ridgecrest, just a little bit east of San Bernardino County Boulevard on Navy land for the camps, according to City Manager Ron Strand. ECC will lease land adjacent to this in order to provide an access road, to be able to park equipment and to have access to the city’s wastewater system. Also on the city easement is access to a manhole on Church Street in Ridgecrest.

ECC will lease the property in San Bernardino County between the proposed worker camp and Ridgecrest city limits. The easement is necessary to allow connections to water, power and the city sewer according to the city.

The agreement will be for four years with two six-month options and would be for $214,284 annually or $17,857 monthly.

The estimated sewage rates fee could bring in from $30,000 to $120,000 per year, depending on camp occupancy and times of occupancy.

In addition, the agreement requires ECC to repair 2,250 linear feet of an existing 10-inch sewer pipe that belongs to the city. The pipe, which currently serves the animal shelter, is in poor condition according to Strand.

The expectation is that most workers will live on site during the week and return home for the weekends, Strand said.

Worker camps were deemed necessary to support the rebuild effort because of the limited number of hotel rooms available in the Ridgecrest area, according to Strand.

“[The base] felt that if they didn’t do the worker camp that the hotels would be over-used and full and it would affect their current mission over the next four to five years,” he said. Strand added that a “significant number of contractors and [Department of Defense] military employees” visit the area for testing events.

“The rebuild of that base is our lifeblood for the next 50 years. Getting that built is important to the city,” Strand said.

He said that the camp is “not really going to affect any resources of the city. We’re not going to have to respond for public safety,” as the China Lake Police Department and Fire Department will be responsible for responding to calls for service.

Councilman Michael Mower asked about COVID-19 protection issues.

“If we have COVID still going, they’re going to kind of put a bubble around this thing?” Mower asked. “Are these people going to still be able to buy groceries and food stuffs and things like that in town?”

Strand said the camp will not be fenced. The camp will also have a cafeteria and kitchenettes in individual units, he later added.

“I would assume by the time you get a significant number of people there we are going to have a vaccine. And I would assume the vaccine is going to enable that endeavor to move a little bit freer,” Strand said.

“They are definitely an essential workforce,” Strand later added, in response to a comment from Mayor Pro Tem Scott Hayman.