The Indian Wells Valley Water District Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

The meeting will be held via WebEx and the public is allowed to participate by online video conference call only.

The only items listed are four closed session items related to litigation.

They include one item identified as potential litigation; two cases of existing litigation between Mojave Pistachios, LLC and the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority and one case of existing litigation between Searles Valley Minerals, Inc. and the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority.

Meeting link:

https://indianwellsvalleywaterdistrict.my.webex.com/indianwellsvalleywaterdistrict.my/j.php?MTID=ma60dc8ad59086773f751db1bf85bf798

Meeting number: 126 205 9509

Password: board (26273 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: (415) 655-0001

Access code: 126 205 9509

Anyone experiencing issues with the link is asked to please visit WebEx.com and enter the meeting number and password to join.