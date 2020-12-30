2020 was one for the history books, but as anyone who has lived through cataclysmic cultural shifts can attest being part of history is not always fun.

It was a year that will forever be known as the beginning of the first (and hopefully the last) major international health crisis of the new millineum.

When it began, the specter of COVID-19 was a blur on the horizon that most people ignored, but the ugly pandemic cloud came quickly into view.

The first official lock-down/stay-at-home order kicked in March 19 although some businesses closed earlier. It has been a roller-coaster ever since, with reopenings and shutdowns taking place at the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom based on COVID-19 positivity rates and (more recently) regional hospital ICU bed capacity.

Most significantly, the virus has also taken the lives of valuable community members with the possibility of more to come.

The year is ending on a somber note, but with hope – in the form of COVID-19 vaccines – on the horizon. As 2021 approaches, let's take a look back at 2020: a year of COVID, chaos and change.

Signs of tough times

The pandemic toll could be seen everywhere: from grocery shoppers in masks to "closed" signs on local establishments and the blocks-long line for Christmas baskets and other food at the Salvation Army last week.

Local small businesses and restaurants were hit hard. The unpredictable and last-minute closures took (and continue to take) a toll. Some have shut down permanently and the future of other establishments is uncertain, although the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division post-earthquake rebuild plans continue.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital was the first to offer COVID-19 testing, later joined by Heatherstone. Testing grew busier and busier as the year progressed.

By the end of the year, even more people were taking the threat seriously as evidenced by a huge turnout for free testing Dec. 10 at Freedom Park; the testing was co-sponsored by the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County Public Health and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The virus has also stolen the lives of valuable community members with the possibility of more to come. COVID-19 is no longer a vague abstraction, many people in Ridgecrest now know someone who has had it. And some know someone who has died. Reports of the new vaccine are great news, but for some it came too late.

photos:

Matt Constantine at City Hall

Kern County Director of Public Health Matt Constantine talks about COVID-19 on April 1, 2020 during a county press conference at Ridgecrest's city hall.

A sign at Red Rock Books in May 2020 reflects temporary hours made necessary by the current pandemic shutdown.

A sign at Ale's steakhouse explains social distancing guidelines as of May 21, 2020.

On July 21, 2020 a sign on the door to Flightline taproom promises to reopen soon.

DI sign -- The Daily Independent office on March 12, 2020 has a sign saying the office is closed to the public for in-person visits.

Sign at St. Michael's Episcopal

A sign at St. Michael's Episcopal Church March 19, 2020 relfects the confusion of the early days of the first shutdown.

Grocery store photos showing empty shelves and limits on antibacterial soaps.

All of the above by Jessica Weston/Daily Independent

Photo of long line for free testing at Freedom Park by Lauren Jennings/Daily Independent.

Strength, resilience and hope

The year has seen moments of resilience and hope. Encouraging signs appeared throughout town and "chalk the walk" type positive drawings began showing up locally.

Churches held outdoor services and clubs became accomplished in Zoom meeting etiquette. Continuity of government was maintained locally, with the city council switching back and forth between meetings open to the public and those broadcast on video only.

People celebrated birthdays in a new way and the drive-by celebration entered our collective vocabulary as local kids (and adults) celebrated milestone birthdays with makeshift motorist parades.

Ridgecrest Cinemas endured the one-two punch of being shut down after the earthquakes last year and now COVID, but under the apt guidance of Kelly Walden it continued to support the community by selling drive-through popcorn, hosting drive-in movie nights and allowing the local farmer's market to use its parking lot.

And throughout it all, other local organizations continued to help those in need.

Photos:

Mikey Santiago, 13, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December 2020. Family and friends gathered at Heritage Park in their cars, before driving by the home one by one to show their support after the family received the reports.

Lauren Jennings/Daily Independent

Girl Scout Troop 8107 smiles with the ornaments they made before handing them out to healthcare workers in Ridgecrest during December 2020.

Photo courtesy Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

I like her photo of the two guys hugging at the demonstration as a main, or the main photo. Up to you Aaron but that is my suggestion.

photos by Jessica

“Ridgecrest strong” photo from Theater

A wall of the Ridgecrest Theater holds a message of strength for the community. The photo was taken on Valentine's Day 2020 and referred to the July 2019 Ridgecrest earthquakes, but the phrase became a mantra for some in the community as 2020 wore on.

Signs at Immanuel Baptist Church urge Ridgecrest to stay healthy and protect those most at risk March 30, 2020.

Theater Marquee

The marquee at Ridgecrest Cinemas urges the community to stay strong on April 24, 2020.

Balloon chalk drawing

A chalk drawing at Upjohn Park offers a message of encouragement and hope March 30, 2020.

Curbside Good Friday service (use as many as needed)

A man (and/or woman) wearing masks take part in a curbside Good Friday service April 10, 2020 outside The Lighthouse in Ridgecrest.

Pastor Tara Packer stands outside The Lighthouse, leading participants in prayer during a curbside service Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

A masked woman raises gloved hands in prayer during a curbside Good Friday service at The Lighthouse April 10, 2020.

Attendees take part in curbside communion during an outdoor Good Friday service at The Lighthouse April 10, 2020.

Politics and inspiration

As in other locales, state-wide restrictions led to local dissent over wearing masks, but in the end most seemed to accept the wisdom or at least the inevitability of doing so in public -- judging by recent crowds at Walmart and the grocery stores.

The city swore in a new mayor -- Eric Bruen -- and council members Kyle Blades and Solomon Rajaratnam with little static, but disputes at the national level filtered down to the local community with factions supporting incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden making their presence known.

The Trump election contingent was far larger and more vocal locally, not surprising given the region's historic tendency toward conservatism. When the presidential race was called in Biden's favor, many continued to publicly support the outgoing president anyway.

Trump Supporters started with "Freedom Marches" in September. This was followed by weekly car parades nicknamed the "Trump Train" on Saturdays. What these events had in common was a conspicuous lack of masks.

The train kept on rolling even after the election was called. Asked whether the post-election motorcade was to support Trump's legal challenges to election results, or to simply show solidarity with the Trump ideals, one participant responded "all of the above."

The pandemic year was also the setting for what was almost certainly the largest political rally in Ridgecrest history. A series of Black Lives Matter demonstrations began in early June and culminated in an enormous turn-out for a March for George Floyd/BLM event on June 6, 2020.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched the streets of Ridgecrest that day in support of BLM. The ensuing crowd at Freedom Park held a passionate and emotional rally that is likely the biggest the city has ever seen.

A handful of counter-protestors/counter-demonstrators carrying American flags and those supporting Trump also gathered at the park, but the dueling demonstrations disbursed civilly and without incident.

In all it was a year of cultural shifts from which there is no going back, even as we all look forward to the new year and hopeful about the changes it will bring.