Boyack, Wade Allen, age 50, formerly from Ridgecrest, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Dayton, NV, on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Wade was born to Herbert Dean ‘Zeke’ and Doris Dunaway Boyack in Ridgecrest, CA, on November 26, 1970. He graduated from Burroughs High School in 1989.

Wade started his career early on, in high-end, Custom Woodworking. This allowed him to relocate and gain experience while contributing to his craft, eventually becoming a supervisor. Though, his background and work ethic did not just develop there. Wade’s values and work ethics began developing when he was very young, watching and learning from his parents and two older brothers, Steve and Russ. He was raised learning various skillsets, such as mechanics, landscaping, woodworking, and a host of others which he went on to utilize in everyday life, both as a homeowner and family man. He passed on many of his skills and attributes to both of his sons, and taught them to help out those in need. Wade enjoyed getting his hands dirty while working on miscellaneous projects. Building ‘stuff’ from the ground up and seeing his ideas come to fruition brought him great joy. Ultimately, Wade was a brilliant and masterful cabinet maker and craftsman.

Growing up, Wade loved playing golf, basketball, bike riding, dirt bikes, and of course loved his trucks and FAST cars. Above all, Wade placed the highest value on spending time with his beloved family and friends, all of whom he cherished greatly.

While living in Phoenix, AZ he met The Love of His Life; Veralynn! Wade and Vera were married for 23 years. They raised two beautiful sons; Kyle and Darien, aka ‘Boo’, both of whom he absolutely adored!

Wade was universally known as a kind, reserved, honest, and patient man. He often referred to himself as, “a simple and yet, complicated man,” whilst using humor to emphasize that he was a hard one to figure out – even for himself. He was always the person to carry the torch for peace and to make sure that those closest to him, knew he loved them abundantly. He never spoke harshly to anyone.

As a husband and father, Wade’s love language was often displayed through his selfless dedication and actions on behalf of the needs and best interests of his family. Wade always recalled fondly how his dad never missed a sporting event, in which he was involved. He believed in providing that same level of support for his two sons, whether it be a sporting event, a music performance, or any hobby that either son wished to entertain – their interests always became his, and he cheered his boys on as their biggest fan. Wade was also an avid Steelers football and Colorado Avalanche hockey fan, and his wife and sons supported both, right along with him.

As a husband of 23 years, his relationship with his wife, Vera, was often referred to as, “a marriage that couples often dream about.” The banter between them was always full of love, teasing, and laughter. They were not just a married couple, but the best of friends, and they truly enjoyed one another’s company. Wade and Vera did most everything together, including being unified in raising their children into loving and kind adults – extraordinary men, just like their Dad. The love between them was that, ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ kind of love, and it was passed on in abundance in the raising of their sons.

Wade Boyack is survived by his father and mother, two brothers, his wife, two sons, and many other family members and friends, who all loved him dearly.

Bless You, Wade! You are missed and will never be forgotten. The world is now less one genuine man…