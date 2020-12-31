A settlement may be imminent in a lawsuit involving a Ridgecrest police captain accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to another city employee.

A tentative settlement has been reached but needs to be approved by the city council, according to a stipulation filed Dec. 22.

Because the discussion is a closed session item during the Jan. 6 council meeting, results will be made public only if a reportable action occurs.

The settlement involves former city employee Phenvana Panpradith and former Capt. Ryan Marrone. In April 2019, Panpradith sued Ridgecrest alleging that then-Capt. Marrone texted her three sexually explicit photos in 2018 while on duty and in uniform. She ultimately cut off the communication by responding "nasty," according to court documents.

The pictures included full frontal nudity, the woman’s complaint states.

After reporting the alleged behavior to her own secretary, Pandradith "noticed a stark change" in how she was treated at work, she said. Her complaint details an alleged chain of events culminating in what she claims was the unfair termination of her employment with the city.

Panpradith's time as Community and Economic Development manager ended on June 18, 2018 and she alleged in court documents that the termination was motivated by her opposition to the alleged sexual misconduct.

Panpradith is asking for "unlimited" damages, meaning over $25,000, and a jury trial. The terms of a settlement are likely to be protected by a nondisclosure agreement.

As of Wednesday, a trial date remained set for March 22. Attorneys for both sides requested to continue the trial to a later date to allow time for the city to approve the potential settlement, but the stipulation was rejected by the court because another date — the motion for summary judgment — was not on the calendar.

Marrone has been demoted to Sergeant.

RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin declined comment Dec. 30 because the case is ongoing litigation.

Also on the brief council agenda, more committee and commission appointments and replacement of gas pumps in the city's corp yard, as well as a first reading of a new municipal code section regarding accessory dwelling units.

The closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6.

All council meetings will be closed to public attendance until further notice with only council members and essential staff allowed to attend in person.

Council meetings are routinely streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live and are also available for playback after the meeting.

To call in for public comments call 760-499-5010. The city asks callers to be patient. The phone line will allow only one caller at a time, so if the line is busy callers are asked to continue to dial. The city will be allowing a 20-30 second delay between callers to give time for media delays and callers to dial in. Callers wishing to comment on multiple items are asked to call in separately as each item is presented.

Written comments supporting, opposing, or otherwise commenting on an agenda item can be submitted for distribution to the City Council prior to the meeting. Send emails to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov. Written correspondence may be sent to city Clerk Ricca Charlon, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those writing are asked to specify which agenda item the comment relates to.

“All communication, whether it is a formal letter or an online informal email, is read by the city council,” according to the city.

Access the city council agenda, minutes and video web page at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council.

Those with questions are asked to call Charlon at 760-499-5002.