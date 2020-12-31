A winter weather advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday for the Kern County mountains, the Tehachapi area, Lake Isabella and Fort Tejon.

Look out for snow, with accumulations of up to three inches expected above 3,000 feet.

Motorists are advised to expect slick, snow covered roads and possible travel delays. Highways affected include Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Highway 58 through Tehachapi Pass and many secondary roads. Locations include Bear Valley Springs, Frazier Park, Cuddy Valley, Mount Pinos, Tehachapi, Tejon Pass.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.