Year begins with a note of hope

The year of 2020 ended on a grave note, with the community experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections and seeing local pandemic-related deaths.

The new year, however, is beginning on a note of hope. The much-touted COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway. Upcoming vaccines are expected to go to healthcare workers and the elderly first, although plans at press time were still in flux.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital on Dec. 22 began administering Pfizer vaccines to its healthcare workers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, on Dec. 28 announced statewide plans for the next wave of vaccinations. The state has opted in to the federal COVID-19 pharmacy partnership, according to a news release from Newsom.

CVS and Walgreens began administering Pfizer vaccines at nursing homes in California Monday, according to the release. Up next will be staff and residents in assisted living, residential care and other long-term care facilities. Exactly how Ridgecrest facilities will fit into this plan was unclear at press time, but watch the DI for more on this story.

The future of the local economy is anybody's guess. Fallout from pandemic closure has been and remains hard on community small businesses and it is unclear how much they can rally in the upcoming year.

Pandemic-related closures have wreaked havoc on local restaurants and small businesses with the fallout yet to be tallied. Governor Gavin Newsom is not expected to relax his pandemic restrictions until ICU available capacity reaches at least 15 percent in the larger San Joaquin Valley region, which includes both Ridgecrest and Kern County.

The much-loved Ridgecrest Cinemas also faces an uncertain future after over a year of on-again, off-again shutdowns first due to earthquake damage and later COVID-19.

Also expected to take a hard hit is the travel industry, both locally and across the state and country — particularly in light of new worries about a more contagious COVID-19 virus strain.

Other sectors of the Ridgecrest economy have appeared to escape comparable damage. "Big box" stores Walmart and Home Depot remained open last year, to the chagrin of some who felt it unfair by comparison with smaller businesses forced to shut down.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, meanwhile, continues on with its roughly $3 billion post-earthquake rebuild, expected to get rolling this year. As many as 1,500 workers are expected to flood the area at the peak of the project — at least during the work week. The first of these are expected as soon as February, and plans are underway for temporary worker residences to house them.

The future of local schools and sports remains uncertain in the new year. Sports also remain on hold until the entire San Joaquin region meets the state requirement of 15 percent ICU availability. Schools remain closed as well, with reopening schedules to be determined. Complicating the issue is the expectation of a surge of holiday-related COVID-19 cases in the near future.

In one historic area not directly related to COVID-19, all things to do with groundwater remain controversial. Lawsuits are pending, but members say the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority is making strides on implementing their groundwater management plan. How it will all pan out is anybody's guess.

What about the casino? Before COVID-19, a proposed Timbisha Shoshone casino near the front gate of the base was a favorite topic of debate. The tribe and developers in December requested and got a one-year extension on the deadline for the land deal, made necessary — council agreed — by the virtual shutdown of the gaming industry by the pandemic. Developer Nigel White sounded optimistic when speaking to council on the topic, but whether they will pull it off in time is anybody's bet.

In a small bright spot, residents of Ridgecrest will have a new, improved Downs Street to enjoy in 2021. Prior to the pandemic, city streets were frequently a top public complaint. The Downs Street project was decades in the making, but the city finally cut the ribbon on the improved street last October.

The city itself, meanwhile, will move forward with a new mayor (Eric Bruen) and a new council member (Solomon Rajaratnam). Newly elected Council Member Kyle Blades will retain the seat he was appointed to and Scott Hayman and Michael Mower will round out the council in the new year.

It's a cliche, but as 2021 begins the only thing certain is uncertainty. With widespread vaccinations in the works, however, we can all hope for better luck this year.