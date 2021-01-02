A few weeks ago, a columnist named Joseph Epstein published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal called “Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if you need an M.D.” Epstein’s basic argument was that Jill Biden should drop the “Dr.” in front of her name because she isn’t a medical doctor. And although I disagree with the Bidens on most issues, I actually side with Mrs. Biden on this one.

I disagree with Epstein’s opinion; “Dr.” is simply far too common a convention nowadays for those with doctorates. Not to mention the fact that medical doctors haven’t always been called doctors (they once went by apothecaries, pharmacists, and have been called physicians for centuries). The word “doctor” literally means “teacher,” and it has been an academic title for some 800 years. On the face of Epstein’s argument, I just cannot get on board with his view. Whether Mrs. Biden deserves the title, on the other hand, is not something I can speak to.

What struck me, though, was how the so-called “cancel culture” has managed to pervade even the sacred realm of personal opinion. The day after — and subsequently, weeks after — the opinion was published, news and social media was teeming with calls for the column’s retraction, and for Epstein to never be published again. Ever. Once upon a time, people would call for the removal of those who did morally wrong things, things that aren’t generally up for debate: physical harm of others, stealing, cheating, etc. What is going on today is wholly different: to erase, remove, or otherwise destroy someone or their work on the basis that their thoughts are upsetting, offensive, or even ostensibly dangerous is not justice.

For people like me, this is distressing for at least two reasons: First, opinions stimulate the democratic process by helping us to make decisions based on others’ interpretation of the world, and second, they force us to think about things rationally, rather than emotionally. Most of us sit on one side or the other of a given sensitive moral or political issue because the truth is not always clear. Emotions can run high on both sides because we believe in our values, which are based on our understanding of the world. Our understanding of the world is honed by data we pick up along the way, and our opinions help us to make sense of that data. But data doesn’t equate to truth, and that means we can come to different conclusions about the same piece of data, hence our propensity for disagreement. Provoking genuine conversation and conversion, however, comes from good argumentation, not from shaming, harming, or “canceling” the opposing person.

The problem is that silencing a view does not equate to eliminating it. How many revolutions (for better or worse) have been started in smoke-filled rooms because public discourse was muzzled? A far more effective approach to quelling bad ideas is to defeat them with good ideas, which are not exclusive to anyone.

Here we have an opportunity to look within ourselves. When somebody says something I disagree with, I could tell him to be quiet. Heck, nowadays, I could have him arrested or fired for something he believes. But this would only highlight a flaw in myself: I can’t beat him, so I have to get rid of him. This, to my mind, is like killing pesky ants rather than their queen; nothing is really accomplished by being reactionary. This kind of behavior will lead to bitterness and anger, because nothing will ever change.

For anyone seeking a resolution in 2021, I have a suggestion for you (no matter your political leanings): don’t simply agree to disagree with someone you are at odds with. Instead of ignoring someone’s offensive or strange ideas, which will only leave them convinced they are right, offer them reasoned arguments on why they are wrong. If you can’t do that, perhaps they aren’t wrong after all.

By Christian Patin

