Staff report

Saturday

Jan 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM


The first baby of the new year is here and she is a girl!

Isabella Muro was born at 7:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021 at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital to parents Donna and Vicente Muro. She weighed in at 6 lbs., 6 oz. and measured 18.5 inches.