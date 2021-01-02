Jerry Fleming went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones in Ridgecrest, California, after a long illness.

Jerry was born in American Fork, Utah, on New Year’s Day in 1939. He served in the Navy from January 1960 to December 1963, and worked many jobs including law enforcement before settling down in Boron where he worked at U.S. Borax and eventually retired. He then moved to Ridgecrest with his wife in 2004.

Jerry Loved to go fishing, camping, geocaching, and hunting. He loved spending time outdoors and with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Larine Fleming, and brother Gene Fleming. He is survived by his wife, Karen Fleming; son John Fleming of Arkansas; daughter Jane (Fleming) Chavez of California; son Jason Fleming of California; son Jeff Arnold of Texas; son Jerry Fleming of California; daughter Linda (Fleming) Spears of California; sister Rulene Delong of Wisconsin; brothers Jim and Joe Fleming and sisters Sharon Webb, Linda Stratman, Diane Fleming and Cheryl Fleming, all of California. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.