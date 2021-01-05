The pool grant is on the agenda for a virtual meeting of the Quality of Life Committee from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today. Specifically, the city is preparing an application for a Statewide Park Program (SPP) grant, with the intention of using it for a new community pool project.

Up for discussion will be safety features to be included in the project and the estimated operation/expense budget, if received.

Grant applications are evaluated on a competitive basis. One factor that weighs significantly is public input, according to the city.

The original grant deadline was extended from late last year, giving the city more time to prepare its application.

Also on the agenda is a per capita grant.

The Quality of Life Committee consists of Mayor Eric Bruen, Mayor Pro Tem Scott Hayman and Planning Commissioners Vanessa Hayman and Travis Reed.

City staff affiliated with the committee are Interim Parks and Rec Manager Nerissa Wegener and Reporting Secretary Jennifer Ledbetter.

The meeting is closed to physical public attendance. The public can take part via WebEx, however.

Those wishing to participate can call 1-650-479-3208.

Password/access code: 126-575-3687

Meeting Password: 4Qy4zCjUJw5