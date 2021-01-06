Ridgecrest is feeling the impact of COVID-19 as new cases continue to pour in, with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirming its 1,000th case on Monday.

The hospital reported 47 new cases Monday — 40 from Ridgecrest, three from Inyokern and two from Trona. RRH reported a further 29 cases on Tuesday — 23 from Ridgecrest, four from Inyokern and the remainder from out of the area — for a total of 1,064 positive tests.

The Kern County Public Health Department reported 1,237 new cases and six new deaths Monday and another 608 cases Tuesday. The KCPHD interactive map shows that Ridgecrest has had 1,075 total cases and Inyokern has had 36 total cases.

The San Joaquin region currently has a 0% Intensive Care Unit availability, which places the region under a state-mandated stay at home order.

The hospital is also working on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. RRH announced Tuesday that it had administered doses to 390 of the highest-risk healthcare workers and first responders, including Liberty Ambulance and Ridgecrest Police Department personnel. RRH has used allocations of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from Kern County Public Health.

Currently, vaccinations are being administered throughout RRH’s Bella Sera skilled nursing facility, including 60 residents and 40 staff.

Starting Jan. 6, the hospital said it would advance to Phase 1a Tier 2 of the vaccine allocation process, which includes RRH outpatient clinic and home health workers.





