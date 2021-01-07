Victim struck after walking into traffic lanes in San Bernardino County

A Taft man was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday night in San Bernardino County.

His name has not been released.

The victim's vehicle had broken down on Highway 58 near Highway 395, the Barstow California Highway Patrol office said, and the victim was arranging for a tow.

For unknown reasons, the CHP said, the 52-year-old man walked into traffic lanes and was struck by the front of a tractor-trailer rig.

The driver of the big rig stopped briefly then fled the scene, the CHP said. There is very little information about the truck or the driver, the CHP said.