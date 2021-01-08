Child found unresponsive around 4 a.m.

Kern County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of an infant in Maricopa early Friday morning.

Deputies from the Taft Substation were dispatched to the 500 block of Olive Street at about 4 a.m., for a report of an unresponsive infant in a residence.

When deputies arrived, they located a female infant unresponsive and not breathing, the KCSO said in a news release. Fire and medical personnel arrived and subsequently pronounced the infant deceased.

Detectives responded and assumed the investigation. The decedent had no obvious sign of trauma. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending notification by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.