Born 9/1/1945

Died 12/27/2020

Born in China Lake

Graduate of BHS (1963)

Graduate of UC Riverside (Physics)

Career at China Lake working HARM Analysis—His office space was the same room in which he was born after hospital was converted to office space.

Kind and considerate friend to all

Legendary chocolate chip cookies

Loved brain teaser puzzles

Member of weekly Swami Club lunch bunch--a warm group of retirees who also participated in a friendly College Football pool for fun.

Known for his penchant to “carry the kitchen sink” on back country hikes and fishing trips Enjoyed fishing (Crowley Lake Opening Day) and outdoor activities

Accomplished photographer of the galaxy above

Treasured member & photographer of the extended Campbell-Flynn Family reunions

Parents Albin and Lillian Fojt (NOTS Pioneers)

Brother Robert and Sister Pam

Relatives in Texas include his cousin Patty Cloud, and maternal aunts Polly Barton, Anna Ruth Lovecky and Dorothy Schovajsa, all of West,Texas.

Successfully roped a group of talented China Lake Engineers into retrieving an Ore Cart from the Eastern Sierra Slope wilderness—An Epic event!

Generous “in kind” supporter of the China Lake Museum

Predeceased wife Stephanie (VanHagen)

Friend Chandra Baker

No planned celebration of his life because of Covid restrictions. Please toast his memory as you read this.

If inclined, donations can be made to the China Lake Museum Foundation in his memory