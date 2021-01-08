Kern County adds 1,941 new cases and 16 deaths

COVID-19 continues to spread in Kern County as the health department reported nearly 2,000 new cases in the past 24 hours Friday.

The county added 1,941 new cases and the health department reported 16 new deaths.

The county now has a total of 76,673 total COVVID-19 cases and 539 people have died.

Taft saw an increase of 47 cases in the last day and now has 1,178 total cases and 275 recoveries.

Maricopa increased to 66 total cases with 24 recoveries, McKittrick has 17 total cases and no listed recoveries and the Fellow-Derby Acres area has 16 cases with four recoveries.