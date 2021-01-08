Sheriff says two suspects were in a car with a large amount of cannabis, fentanyl and other items

A Taft resident was one of two people arrested on drug and weapons charges in the Lake Isabella area, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a news release, a deputy from the Kern Valley Substation made a traffic enforcement stop in the 5100 block of Lake Isabella Boulevard just before 5 pm. on Jan. 5.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Jacob Smith of Wofford Heights, and the passenger was identified as 18-year-old Shambreann Carr of Taft.

During a search of the vehicle, the KCSO said, the deputy located and seized five pounds of processed marijuana worth approximately $8,000; Xanax pills worth approximately $600; 86 grams of concentrated cannabis worth approximately $2,100; seven grams of Fentanyl worth approximately $750, a stolen firearm, and several rounds of live ammunition.

Smith and Carr were both arrested for numerous weapon and drug related crimes and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.





