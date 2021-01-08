The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway locally, with 390 Ridgecrest Regional Hospital employees and local first responders vaccinated as of Wednesday. But it seems there are as many questions as answers about how the process will ultimately play out.

That was the news from RRH CEO Jim Suver when he spoke to the Rotary Club of China Lake via Zoom Wednesday.

"I wish I could tell you when we are going to start vaccinating the rest of the population," he said. "I don't want to create false expectations about when people in the community are going to be able to get vaccinated. If I knew the magic date I would tell you."

He did say that the next phase is expected to be people over the age of 75, once all the healthcare workers are vaccinated.

As it stands now, vaccines are being administered according to a system of numbered tiers determined by Kern County Public Health based on state guidelines. It appears RRH will be in charge of administering the vaccines, possibly with help from CVS and Rite Aid.

"Right now we have completed the highest risk staff and we are now moving into the high risk frontline, moderate risk and low risk," Suver said.

Vaccination scheduling and guidelines are confusing to many, but for the record that puts the community in "phase 1A, Tier 1 moving into Tier 2" according to Suver.

"We cannot advance tiers until they know healthcare and first responders are covered," Suver said. He added that it is his understanding that RRH will administer the vaccines through the next tiers.

Suver said the county expects hospitals to shoulder the vaccine efforts. "It was part of our agreement to be a 'county site' when we engaged to obtain vaccines. We can train others in partnership to vaccinate, but we can't give vaccines to others to administer themselves."

Complicating the rollout are layers of government bureaucracy, a shortage of nurses who can administer the vaccine and the need to keep detailed records of the entire process.

In one piece of potentially good news, all residents at Bella Sera were vaccinated Jan. 5, according to Suver.

"Knock on wood. We still have no positives at Bella Sera. We're the only nursing home in Kern County to have that. We have had a few staff that have been positive and they've been quarantined," he added.

Suver had said he made the call to go ahead and vaccinate Bella Sera residents when obtaining help from Walgreens proved problematic.

For the record, here is the breakdown of the tiers according to the Kern County Department of Public Health at kernpublichealth.com:

Tier 1 countywide includes acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals; skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals; residents in long-term care settings; paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services and dialysis centers.

"Vaccinating soon" will be phase 1b tier 1 which will include people 75 and older; those at risk of exposure who work in education, childcare, emergency services or food and agriculture.

1b tier 2 will include people 65 to 74; people at risk of exposure working in transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential and sheltering facilities and services and critical manufacturing as well as congregate settings with outbreak risks such as the incarcerated and the homeless.

After that will be phase 1c, tier 1 which will include people 50 to 64, people 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities increasing their risk for severe COVID-19; those at risk for exposure working in water or wastewater, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous materials, communications and IT, financial services or government operations and/or community-based essential functions.

Tier 2 encompasses intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care; home health care and in-home supportive services; community health workers; public health field staff; primary care clinics including federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics.

Tier 3 includes specialty clinics such as optometry, cardiology, neurology, outpatient surgery, physical therapy, etc.; laboratory workers; dental and other oral health clinics and pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers.

Suver emphasized that he has no discretion over who ends up in which tier.

"The county provides us the vaccine and we have to follow what we have been given," he said.

He also emphasized the importance of continuing pandemic precautions even after being vaccinated.

"Once you get the shot, please don't burn your mask," he said. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, all that other good stuff. If you are sick, stay at home."

Hospital staff urged the public to follow the Kern County Public Health website for the most up-to-date information on the vaccine.

Suver also noted that the public will most likely not have a choice on which vaccine they receive, meaning which manufacturer the vaccine comes from.

He reported that the most common complaint so far has been sore arms after the injection, but he knows of no other problems from local vaccines so far.

He urged people to be vaccinated even if they don't feel they personally need it. "Even if you don't want the vaccine, you're not getting the vaccine just for yourself. You are getting it to protect other people, your loved ones, vulnerable people, your co-workers," he said.

Suver noted that as of Wednesday he himself had not been vaccinated.

"Until my frontline people are protected I am the last person that needs to get the vaccine," he said.

Suver also took the time to answer what he jokingly said was a common question:

"If you donate a million dollars to the hospital foundation will I get you a COVID shot? The answer is no, it doesn't work that way."