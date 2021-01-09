Donald Eugene Zurn passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on December 28, 2020.

He was born March 9, 1932, at home in Jamestown, North Dakota.

In 1941 his parents moved to Vallejo, so his father could work at the shipyards supporting WW11. Don at age 11 started delivering newspapers. In April of 1946 after the war ended, his family Marion Gordon and four brothers: Gordon 2nd , Don, Dick and Tom moved to China Lake so dad could work for the Navel Ordnance Test Station. At that time Gordon 2nd and Don stayed with some friends in Vallejo to graduate school. Don graduated 8th grade in Vallejo. In 1950 Don graduated Sherman E. Burroughs High School, his class was the first graduating class and the newly built high school. After work his parents managed a bowling alley on base, where most of the boys worked behind the scenes being “pin sitters”.

December 1950 to 1954, Don had joined the Air Force and became a Staff Sargent. Don served in the Korean war for about two years, a few years ago he was chosen to be on the Honor Flight for his service in the Air Force, with son Randy by his side. After service he moved back with mom and dad at China Lake. It was a two bedroom and again got to room with three other brothers!

After being home, Don got a job at the gas station on the corner of Hwy 178 (China Lake Bvld.) and Ridgecrest Blvd. and later a job at Naval Ordnance Test Station (NOTS) starting in Base Housing and ended with testing solid rocket fuels. The Don and Judy love story was love at first site! Judy Baker was staying with her grandparents for the summer and her friend had her go into the gas station to see this cute guy…Don. After Judy went back home, Don visited her in Bakersfield and San Diego, in 1956 they were married (64 years).

Don was very active in the community with clubs and service organizations, when his sons were young, he was the Boy Scout Leader for Troop 848, which all three boys were involved with, later he started an Explorer Post, which was the first co-ed unit of its kind. He coached 4 years in the Pop Warner Football League, again at some time coaching all the boys. He was president of the local Kiwanis Club, and very active in the Elks Lodge

After Don and Judy retired, they sold their house, bought a fifth wheel and started traveling all over the US. They visited friends, golf course, casinos and all the other sites that would interest them. In the winter, they would park their trailer at the Ridgecrest Elks and be camp hosts. This way they were able to visit their growing family. Don was an avid golfer and about twice a week he and his brothers would be out there in the sunshine.

Don is survived by his loving wife Judy Zurn, his daughter Denise Zurn (Cabral), and sons Ron (Kim), Randy (Karin), and Roger (Deanna) Zurn. Grandchildren, Nikki, Mark and Tyler, Krystle and Kyla, Nick and Erin, Ashley and Adam. They also had 17 great grandkids. Brothers Dick, Tom and little sister (like a daughter) Vanessa Zurn. Don was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon 2nd Zurn and parents Gordon and Marion Zurn.

He will be greatly missed by all!