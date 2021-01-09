Is Kevin McCarthy ready for the ramifications of setting the precedent to allow the senate and house to elect the president of the United States because they don't like the results?

If a single party controls both the house and senate, Kevin McCarthy is saying by voting to not accept the election results, that it is okay for the controlling party, without merit, to overturn the election results?

"Without merit" means: the courts have rejected the fraud claims. Attorney General William Barr stated that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud found. The Department of Homeland Security, called the 2020 election “the most secure in U.S. history.”

Glen McCue

Ridgecrest