Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Carol soon moved with her parents to Seattle, Washington, where she grew up. Her independent spirit showed up early when she went from house to house in her neighborhood to ask people if she could play their pianos. With the encouragement of a youth minister, she attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, and then accepted a job in China Lake, where she would spend the next 60 years. She arrived at China Lake (where she’d never been but which promised sunshine) in mid-July. She initially worked as a mathematician when very few women worked outside the home, especially in technical fields. She expanded her skills to include computer programming in the early days of mainframe computing and then went on to learn to assess human factors in design (now a subspeciality of psychology) until her retirement in 1995.

She made many dear friends through her involvement with various local groups, including the China Lake Ski Club, China Lake Mountain Rescue Group, Desert Dancers, the Indian Wells Valley Concert Association, the High Desert Music Teachers Association, and the board of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. She loved the outdoors and spent her free time skiing and hiking in the Sierras and beyond, including a multitude of 14,000 foot peaks and a trans-Sierra trip in 1975. She participated in mountaineering expeditions in Afghanistan and Peru during the 60’s. She also completed a Los Angeles Marathon and annual 60 mile bike rides. She continued to travel extensively during the rest of her life with trips in Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and Australia.

In addition to her passion for the outdoors, she was an accomplished seamstress and a great cook. She was an inspiration to others and helped them learn and share her love of climbing, leading many friends in the women’s assault on Mt. Whitney. She supported the Maturango Museum, Eyes on Africa, the Ridgecrest Library, and a multitude of other worthwhile causes. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, whether it was an all-night Fasching party for dozens, having the neighbors over for a weeknight dinner, or hosting and leading book club. She was passionate about the things she believed in and loved a good argument.

In the course of all of her work and activities, she was a skilled and loyal friend to her colleagues and companions. She will be missed as well by Dennis Burge and his extended family who included her in reunions and other events and later offered support in the difficult months of her declining health.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Burge of Salem, MA, and her son, Robert Burge of Modesto, CA, their spouses, Scott Pelletier and Angela Burge, and her beloved grandchildren, Genevieve Pelletier and Anderson Burge, as well as her brother, Stephen Gill of Parker, AZ, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to receive information about the service, please send your contact information to carolburgememorial@gmail.com to be added to the contact list.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the

Maturango Museum, 100 East Las Flores Ave, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 or maturango.org

Or the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society, PO Box 264, Ridgecrest, CA 93556 or rcchambermusic.org.

All donations will be matched by the estate.